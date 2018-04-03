FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 7:26 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ola To Buy Ridlr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Ola :

* TO DIGITISE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RIDLR

* RIDLR’S TEAM OF 64 EMPLOYEES WILL BE JOINING OLA Source text - Ola, India’s leading and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies today announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Ridlr, an end-to-end public transport ticketing and commuting app. The acquisition complements Ola’s continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure. The integration of Ridlr will bring new opportunities for users to serve their mobility needs.

