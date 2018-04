April 17 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS:

* SAYS MARCH 2018 SALES EUR 10.5 MILLION UP BY 7 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS 3 MONTHS OF 2018 SALES EUR 30.4 MILLION UP BY 13 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2ETmc7q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)