April 18 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE, GUZMAN COFFEE & NUTS, SL. (GC&N), IN SPAIN

* COMPANY PAID ABOUT EUR1.88 MILLION FOR A 29% STAKE IN GC&N WITH GUZMAN GLOBAL, SL HOLDING REMAINING STAKE