Dec 18 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* ‍CO AND MITR PHOL GROUP IN JOINT VENTURE FOR INTEGRATED SUGAR MILLING AND REFINING IN INDONESIA​

* ‍MITR PHOL TO INVEST US$100.0 MILLION FOR A 50.0 PERCENT STAKE IN OLAM'S UNIT FAR EAST AGRI​