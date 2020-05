BRIEF-Olam International Posts Q1 Revenue S$7,684.0 MLn

May 14 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD- Q1 REVENUE S$7,684.0 MILLION VERSUS S$7,347.9 MILLION

* OLAM INTERNATIONAL - Q1 PATMI S$179.1 MILLION VERSUS S$168.8 MILLION

* OLAM-DUE TO COVID-19, SAW LOWER DEMAND FOR COTTON AND FOOD PRODUCTS WITH MAJOR OUT-OF-HOME CONSUMPTION LIKE EDIBLE OILS AND COFFEE

* OLAM INTERNATIONAL - WILL BE ABLE TO BETTER NAVIGATE DEMAND LED UNCERTAINTIES AROUND COVID-19

* OLAM - ALSO SAW LOWER DEMAND IN ALMONDS AND DAIRY DUE TO LOCKDOWN IN CHINA IN Q1 2020

* OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q2 2020 AND REST OF YEAR REMAINS VERY UNCERTAIN

