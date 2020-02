BRIEF-Olam International Posts Q4 PATMI S$313.4 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* OLAM IS MONITORING COVID-19 OUTBREAK CLOSELY

* Q4 REVENUE S$8,737.5 MILLION VERSUS S$8,460.4 MILLION

* PRICES ACROSS A BROAD RANGE OF COMMODITIES HAVE FALLEN POST OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* CO’S BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS ARE CURRENTLY IN EFFECT IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CONTINUES TO EXECUTE ON FOUR STRATEGIC PATHWAYS FOR GROWTH AS SET OUT IN 2019-2024 STRATEGIC PLAN

* EVALUATING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON SUPPLY CHAINS IN CHINA AND GLOBALLY

* WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS ON CONTINGENCY PLANNING TO MINIMISE DISRUPTIONS TO THEIR SUPPLY

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 MAY IMPACT AND DELAY EXPORTS OUT OF CHINA, AND EXTENDED DELAYS MAY RESULT IN A DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY