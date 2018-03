March 21 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN NAUVU INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD​

* DEAL FOR US$148 MILLION

* DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

* NAUVU WAS A 50:50 JV BETWEEN OLAM AND WILMAR, AND FOLLOWING DISPOSAL, NAUVU WILL CEASE TO BE AN ASSOCIATE CO OF OLAM

* TO DISPOSE THE STAKE IN NAUVU INVESTMENTS TO A WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD UNIT