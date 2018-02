Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa:

* OLAUG SVARVA NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN IN DNB

* SHE WILL BE FORMALLY ELECTED BY DNB’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2018

* ‍SHE WILL SUCCEED ANNE CARINE TANUM, WHO HAS HELD THIS POSITION SINCE 2008​

* ‍OLAUG SVARVA HAS BEEN CEO OF FOLKETRYGDFONDET SINCE 2006​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)