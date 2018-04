April 19 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF SENIOR SECURED BOND ISSUE IN NOK

* HAS ISSUED ADDITIONAL NOK 200 MILLION - ISIN NO0010821580, WITH MATURITY 26 APRIL 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)