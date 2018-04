April 18 (Reuters) - OLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP ASA:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF NEW SENIOR SECURED BOND ISSUE IN NOK

* ISSUED NOK 500 MILLION THROUGH A NEW SENIOR SECURED BOND ISSUE

* BOND ISSUE HAS A TENOR OF 3 YEARS AND A FLOATING COUPON OF 3 MONTHS NIBOR + 0.52% P.A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)