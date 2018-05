May 4 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA:

* UCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF SENIOR SECURED BOND ISSUE IN NOK

* HAS TODAY ISSUED NOK 150 MILLION IN BOND LOAN WITH ISIN NO0010818289 (MATURITY 13 MARCH 2023).

* OUTSTANDING VOLUME AFTER TRANSACTION IS NOK 550 MILLION.