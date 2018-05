BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Announces $0.13 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

May 17 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE ANNOUNCES $0.13 PER SHARE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND A NEW $250 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE - NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YEAR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016