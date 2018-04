BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.33

April 26 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PRODUCES STRONG FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, WITH 22.7% GROWTH IN REVENUE AND 66.3% GROWTH IN EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MILLION, UP 22.7 PERCENT

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MILLION