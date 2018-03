BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update For First-Quarter 2018

March 5 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROVIDES UPDATE FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9PCT AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE - FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0PCT INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4PCT INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - FOR QUARTER-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REVENUE/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9PCT VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR