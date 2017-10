July 27 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* Old dominion freight line announces a 21.4% increase in second-quarter earnings per diluted share to $1.19 on revenue of $839.9 million

* Q2 revenue $839.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $822.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S