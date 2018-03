March 15 (Reuters) - Old Mutual:

* CEO BRUCE HEMPHILL SAYS WILL STEP DOWN WHEN COMPANY BREAK-UP IS MATERIALLY COMPLETE, EXPECTED BY END-2018

* CEO HEMPHILL - SAYS HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF OM’S LATAM, CHINA BUSINESSES

* CEO - SENTIMENT OVER SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY HAS CHANGED FOR THE BETTER, TAKES TIME TO WORK THROUGH TO ECONOMIC DATA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)