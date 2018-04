BRIEF-Old Mutual, Nedbank Sign Managed Separation Agreement

April 20 (Reuters) - Old Mutual PLC:

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - OLD MUTUAL UPDATE ON MANAGED SEPARATION TIMETABLE AND PUBLICATION OF SHAREHOLDER DOCUMENTATION

* OLD MUTUAL - OML AND NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED SIGNED THEIR RELATIONSHIP AGREEMENT TO GOVERN TERMS OF RELATIONSHIP UPON COMPLETION OF MANAGED SEPARATION

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - PROPOSALS TO FINALISE MANAGED SEPARATION REQUIRE OLD MUTUAL PLC SHAREHOLDER AND UK COURT APPROVALS.

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - IF PROPOSALS ARE APPROVED, FOR EVERY THREE OLD MUTUAL PLC SHARES HELD SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE: . ONE ORDINARY SHARE IN QUILTER

* OLD MUTUAL - PROPOSED THAT MANAGED SEPARATION INVOLVES LISTING OF QUILTER AND DISTRIBUTION OF 86.6% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF QUILTER TO OLD MUTUAL SHAREHOLDERS

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - MANAGED SEPARATION INVOLVES LISTING OF OML IN ORDER TO ESTABLISH DOMICILE AND PRIMARY LISTING OF OML IN SOUTH AFRICA.

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - MANAGED SEPARATION PROPOSED UNBUNDLING OF NEDBANK APPROXIMATELY SIX MONTHS AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF SECOND STEP

* OLD MUTUAL - EXACT NUMBER AND VALUE OF NEDBANK SHARES THAT EACH OML SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE WILL BE DETERMINED BY A NUMBER OF FACTORS AT TIME OF NEDBANK UNBUNDLING