BRIEF-Old Mutual ‍OML strategic minority shareholding in Nedbank​

* ‍STRATEGIC MINORITY SHAREHOLDING TO BE RETAINED IN NEDBANK GROUP TO UNDERPIN ONGOING COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN COMPANIES HAS BEEN AGREED AT 19,9%

* ‍19,9% SHAREHOLDING WILL BE HELD BY OML, WHICH WILL HAVE A PRIMARY LISTING ON JSE AND A SECONDARY LISTING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE.​

* ‍OML WILL BE LISTED ON BOTH EXCHANGES AT EARLIEST OPPORTUNITY IN 2018 FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF OLD MUTUAL PLC'S 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT.​