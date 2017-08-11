BRIEF-Old Mutual plans to list two divisions in 2018, H1 operating profit up 37 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Old mutual interim results 2017 - parts 1 & 2

* Pre-Tax adjusted operating profits were up 37%

* Pre-Tax adjusted operating profit (aop) of £969 million (h1 2016: £708 million), up 37%

* Ifrs pre-tax profit of £940 million (h1 2016: £534 million); including profit on disposal of omam of £108 million

* 2017 first interim dividend of 3.53p up 32% and in line with our capital management policy

* Old mutual wealth (omw) aop £134 million up 29%.

* Old mutual wealth strong net client cash flow (nccf) growth, up 53%

* We remain on track to deliver managed separation within stated timing and costs.

* Removal of plc central operational and debt costs . Delivered annualised cost savings of £31 million

* Omam is now independent from old mutual plc

* During h1 2017 we have sold and contracted to sell approximately 45% of omam business for net proceeds of $785 million, which would reduce old mutual plc’s stake to 5.5%

* Sale of 26% stake in kotak mahindra old mutual life insurance for net proceeds of £138 million, due to complete in h2 2017

* Sale of 26% stake in kotak mahindra old mutual life insurance for net proceeds of £138 million, due to complete in h2 2017

* We expect listing of omw and old mutual limited (oml), south african holding company, to take place in 2018 at earliest opportunity after old mutual's 2017 full year results