BRIEF-Old Mutual posts 22 pct rise in FY op profit, break-up on track

March 15 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* JSE: OML - OLD MUTUAL PLC RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍PRE-TAX ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (AOP) OF GBP2.0 BILLION UP 22% (2016: GBP1.7 BILLION)​

* ‍IFRS PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF GBP617 MILLION UP 102% (2016: GBP306 MILLION)​

* ‍2017 SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.57P PER SHARE UP 5%; FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 7.10P PER SHARE UP 17%​

* ‍MATERIAL COMPLETION OF MANAGED SEPARATION ON TRACK FOR END OF 2018​

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER C. GBP95 MILLION SAVINGS ANNUALLY IN CENTRAL COSTS​

* ‍OVERALL MANAGED SEPARATION ONE-OFF COSTS IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL ESTIMATE OF GBP230 MILLION​

* ‍QUILTER PLC LISTING EXPECTED TO BE COUPLED WITH AN INTENDED SECONDARY OFFERING OF UP TO 9.6%: FOLLOWED BY OML LISTING​

* ‍ANTICIPATED DISTRIBUTION OF MAJORITY OF STAKE IN NEDBANK TO OML SHAREHOLDERS TARGETED FOR APPROXIMATELY SIX MONTHS AFTER OML LISTING.​

* ‍OML TO RETAIN 19.9% OF NEDBANK POST-DISTRIBUTION​

* ‍OML TARGETS FY ORDINARY DIVIDENDS THAT ARE COVERED BY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS BETWEEN 1.75 AND 2.25 TIMES​

* ‍DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RANGE OF 40 TO 60% OF POST-TAX OPERATING PROFIT​

* ‍FIRST DIVIDEND PAYMENT WHICH QUILTER WILL MAKE AS A SEPARATELY LISTED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BE FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: