BRIEF-Old Mutual Publishes Pre-Listing Statement On Admission Of Shares To Primary Listing On JSE

April 20 (Reuters) - Old Mutual PLC:

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - PUBLICATION OF PRE-LISTING STATEMENT AND EXPECTED LISTING DATE ANNOUNCED

* OLD MUTUAL - PUBLISHED ITS PRE-LISTING STATEMENT (“PLEASE”) IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED ADMISSION OF ORDINARY SHARES IN OML TO A PRIMARY LISTING ON JSE

* OLD MUTUAL - LISTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON 26 JUNE 2018 FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF REQUISITE APPROVALS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY OLD MUTUAL PLC SHAREHOLDERS

* OLD MUTUAL - OML WILL ALSO HAVE A STANDARD LISTING IN UNITED KINGDOM AND WILL TRADE ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE’S MAIN MARKET FOR LISTED SECURITIES

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - OML WILL ALSO HAVE SECONDARY LISTINGS ON MALAWI STOCK EXCHANGE (“MSE”), NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (“NSX”) AND ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE

* OLD MUTUAL - EXPECTED THAT ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE TRADED ON JSE IN “LIFE INSURANCE” SECTOR UNDER ABBREVIATED NAME “OMUTUAL” AND SHARE CODE “OMU”

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE TRADED ON LSE UNDER SHARE CODE “OMU”, MSE UNDER ABBREVIATED NAME “OMUTUAL” AND SHARE CODE “OMU”

* OLD MUTUAL PLC - EXPECTED THAT ITS ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE TRADED ON NSX UNDER ABBREVIATED NAME "OMUTUAL" AND SHARE CODE "OMM"