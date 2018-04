April 30 (Reuters) - Old Mutual PLC:

* BUSINESSES CONTINUE TO TRADE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS AS OUTLINED IN ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 15 MARCH 2018

* OLD MUTUAL LIMITED GROUP'S COINT OPERATIONS STARTED YEAR ON POSITIVE NOTE AND RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS ARE TRADING IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS