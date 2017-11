Nov 20 (Reuters) - OLD MUTUAL PLC:

* ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6,039,630 OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES FOR AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $94 MILLION​

* ‍PROCEEDS TO OLD MUTUAL FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​

* ‍MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNING MANAGER FOR PUBLIC OFFERING​