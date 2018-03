BRIEF-Old Mutual to sell Latin American units to CMIG International

March 16 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* ‍AGREED TO SELL ITS LATIN AMERICAN BUSINESSES TO CMIG INTERNATIONAL, A FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY BASED IN SINGAPORE.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO USUAL REGULATORY APPROVALS AND CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS.​

* ‍DECISION TO SELL FOLLOWED A STRATEGIC REVIEW IN WHICH IT WAS CONCLUDED THAT OLD MUTUAL EMERGING MARKETS SHOULD PRIORITISE ITS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN BUSINESSES.​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE RETAINED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES BY OLD MUTUAL EMERGING MARKETS.​