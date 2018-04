April 23 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp:

* OLD NATIONAL BANCORP SAYS CO’S UNIT ANNOUNCED PLANS TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS AS PART OF ITS ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS

* OLD NATIONAL - ENTERED INTO BRANCH PURCHASE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 10 BANKING CENTERS & ASSOCIATED DEPOSITS TO MARINE CREDIT UNION

* OLD NATIONAL BANCORP SAYS BRANCH SALES INCLUDE ABOUT $274 MILLION IN DEPOSITS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2qXb9pR) Further company coverage: