BRIEF-Old National Bancorp to acquire Anchor Bank for about $303.2 mln
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 1:20 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Old National Bancorp to acquire Anchor Bank for about $303.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp

* Old National partners with Anchor Bank, expands into Minnesota’s twin cities

* Old National Bancorp says announced today execution of a definitive agreement under which Old National will acquire Anchor through a stock and cash merger

* Old National Bancorp - definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both Old National and Anchor

* Old National Bancorp - ‍anchor shareholders will receive 1.35 shares of co common stock and $2.625 in cash for each share of Anchor they hold​

* Old National Bancorp - ‍based on co’s closing share price on August 7, deal represents total value of approximately $303.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

