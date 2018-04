April 23 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp:

* OLD NATIONAL REPORTS RECORD 1ST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $48.0 MILLION, A 33PCT INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $128.5 MILLION, UP 8.4 PCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: