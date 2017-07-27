FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Republic qtrly earnings per share $0.35
July 27, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Old Republic qtrly earnings per share $0.35

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp:

* Old Republic reports results for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly net premiums and fees earned $ 1,362.8 million versus $ 1,313.9 million

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly operating revenues $1,492.1 million versus $1,435.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

