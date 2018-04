April 26 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp :

* OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP - QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1,466.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,429.9 MILLION

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP - QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MILLION VERSUS $113.1 MILLION

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MILLION VERSUS $1,301.0 MILLION