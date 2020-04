April 23 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp :

* OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL- IMPACT ON U.S. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY FROM COVID-19 AND THE ASSOCIATED GOVERNMENTAL RESPONSES OCCURRED IN THE FINAL WEEKS OF Q1

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.01

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP - QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1,645.7 MILLION VERSUS $1,500.6 MILLION