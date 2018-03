BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank FY Operating Result At EUR 48.3 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - OLDENBURGISCHE LANDESBANK AG:

* FY OPERATING RESULT AT EUR 48.3 MILLION, UP 36 PERCENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF EUR 68.1 MILLION SLIGHTLY UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 67.9 MILLION)

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 50.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME AT EUR 28.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 35.2 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.25 EUROS PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.25 EUROS)