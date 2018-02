BRIEF-Olin Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.89

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Olin Corp:

* OLIN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.89

* Q4 SALES $1.62 BILLION VERSUS $1.386 BILLION

* ENTER 2018 OPTIMISTIC AND ENCOURAGED BY SUPPLY AND DEMAND DYNAMICS IN BOTH CHLOR ALKALI PRODUCTS AND VINYLS AND EPOXY BUSINESSES

* ‍Q4 2017 REPORTED NET INCOME INCLUDED A TAX BENEFIT OF $437.9 MILLION FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* “ANTICIPATE WINCHESTER SEGMENT RESULTS WILL IMPROVE IN 2018 FROM 2017”

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL SPENDING IN $375 MILLION TO $425 MILLION RANGE​

* DUE TO A HEAVY MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND SCHEDULE, EXPECT Q1 OF 2018 TO BE LOWEST ADJUSTED EBITDA QUARTER OF YEAR