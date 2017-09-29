FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Texas
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Freeport, Texas

* Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA will be reduced by approximately $40 million​

* Says was forced to reduce production at facility due to supply and logistic constraints caused by flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey​

* Lifting force majeure of Aug. for product shipments, except phenol, acetone, methylene chloride & chloroform, from Freeport, Texas facility​

* Isolated transportation, raw material, customers issues will continue in both chlor alkali products & vinyls & epoxy segments into Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.