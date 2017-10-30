FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olin reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
October 30, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 3 minutes

BRIEF-Olin reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin announces third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 sales $1.555 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Olin Corp - ‍expect Q4 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $280 million with upside opportunities and downside risks of approximately 5 pct​

* Olin Corp - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA was reduced by $42.7 million associated with Hurricane Harvey​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

