16 days ago
BRIEF-Oliver's Real Food sees FY NPAT to be a loss of about $3.182 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Oliver's Real Food sees FY NPAT to be a loss of about $3.182 mln

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Oliver's Real Food Ltd

* Guidance for FY2018 remains unchanged from that detailed in prospectus

* FY NPAT is expected to be a loss of approximately $3.182 million compared to forecast loss of $2.385 million

* Revenue for FY2017 is expected to be $20.436 million compared to forecast of $21.087 million

* Forecast loss for FY2017 will be exceeded, such that EBITDA (before normalisations) is expected to be loss of about $2.552 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

