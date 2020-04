April 24 (Reuters) - Oliver’s Real Food Ltd:

* UPDATES ON EG GROUP PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* REQUESTED EG GROUP A WAIVER OF NET DEBT CONDITION UNDER SCHEME

* EG GROUP HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REFERRED REQUESTS

* INCREASE IN NET DEBT DUE TO REDUCTION IN CASH INFLOWS CONSEQUENT UPON IMPACT OF COVID- 19 & TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS

* SCHEME WILL NOT PROCEED UNLESS WAIVER GRANTED/SCHEME DEED AMENDMENDED ON NET INDEBTNESS TERMS