BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.07

April 4 (Reuters) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc :

* OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 SALES $356.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $349.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%

* OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4.4% ON A 13-WEEK BASIS

* EXPECTS TO REALIZE A BENEFIT FROM LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2018 OF ABOUT $18 MILLION OR $0.27 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.65 TO $1.69, WHICH EXCLUDES INCOME TAX BENEFITS

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $23.0 MILLION TO $25.0 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64, REVENUE VIEW $1.22 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT