BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Strong Holiday Sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc :

* - SEES 2018 FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.8 PCT

* OLLIE‘S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS - ‍FOR 9-WEEK PERIOD ENDED DEC 30, 2017, TOTAL SALES INCREASED 19.4PCT, WITH COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3.9PCT​

* - SEES ‍TOTAL NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.070 BILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 3, 2018​

* - JOHN SWYGERT HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* - ‍ SEES FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEB 3, 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (GAAP) OF APPROXIMATELY $1.38

* - JAY STASZ HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS STRONG HOLIDAY SALES AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* SEES ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEB 3, 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ABOUT $1.23​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.21, REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S