BRIEF-Ology Bioservices, Inovio Partner To Manufacture COVID-19 DNA Vaccine With $11.9 Mlon Department Of Defense Grant

March 24 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - OLOGY BIOSERVICES WILL WORK WITH CO TO MANUFACTURE INOVIO'S DNA VACCINE (INO-4800) FOR PREVENTION OF INFECTION WITH COVID-19 VIRUS