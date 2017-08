Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ols Enterprise Ltd

* Announces entry into placement agreements

* Deal for aggregate subscription amount of s$3.6 million

* Placement shares represent 49.31% of issued and paid-up share capital of company comprising 2.46 billion shares

* Entered five conditional placement agreements with placees Ong Kheng Chye, Lee Thiam Seng, Pine Partners Pte, Lin Kok Peng, Teo Yen Koon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)