Oct 27 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍91.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 89.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍15.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ESTIMATES SALES VOLUME, NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL INCREASE SLIGHTLY ON PREVIOUS YEAR.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)