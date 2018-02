Feb 22 (Reuters) - OLVI OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍75.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍4.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍0.80 PER SHARE​

* EXPECTS SALES VOLUME AND REVENUE TO GROW IN 2018 FROM 2017‍​

* EPXECTS 2018 OPERATING PROFIT TO BE AT 2017 LEVEL‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2FpoCg9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)