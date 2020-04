BRIEF-Olymel Says Will Be Reopening Yamachiche Plant With Agreement Of Public Health Authorities

April 11 (Reuters) - Olymel:

* OLYMEL SAYS WILL BE REOPENING ITS YAMACHICHE PLANT WITH AGREEMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* OLYMEL SAYS THAT ITS HOG SLAUGHTER AND CUTTING PLANT IN YAMACHICHE, IN MAURICIE, WILL RESUME OPERATIONS STARTING TUESDAY, APRIL 14

* OLYMEL- EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN IN ISOLATION SINCE MARCH 29 ARE BEING RECALLED ACCORDING TO A LIST APPROVED BY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* OLYMEL SAYS WILL CONTINUE BONUS PROGRAM IT ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 23 FOR ALL EMPLOYEES WHO ARE PAID HOURLY WAGES, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]