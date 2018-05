BRIEF-Olympia Financial Group Q1 Earnings Before Income Tax Rose 60% To $2.95 Mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Olympia Financial Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES 60% INCREASE IN EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND INCREASE TO MONTHLY CASH DIVIDEND

* BOARD APPROVED A 17.64% INCREASE TO ITS MONTHLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.17 TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

* OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP-QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING INTEREST EARNED AS TRUSTEE AND INTEREST, INCREASED 17% TO $12.38 MILLION FROM $10.57 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX INCREASED 60% TO $2.95 MILLION FROM $1.84 MILLION IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: