March 26 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment:

* SAYS TOTAL REVENUE BEFORE GAMING TAXES FOR 2017 TO EUR 215.1 MILLION, UP 4.9% OR EUR 10.0 MILLION YOY

* SAYS EBITDA FOR 2017 TO EUR 47.3 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 12.1% FROM EUR 53.8 MILLION A YEAR BEFORE.

* SAYS NET PROFIT OF THE PARENT CO FOR 2017 AT EUR 30.0 MILLION VERSUS TO EUR 29.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO