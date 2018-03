March 19 (Reuters) - OLYMPIC ENTERTAINMENT:

* SAYS ITS TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OÜ HANSAASSETS AND OÜ HENDAYA ENTER INTO SHARE SALE WITH ODYSSEY EUROPE ‍​

* SAYS THE PURCHASE PRICE SHALL BE EUR 1.9 PER ONE SHARE‍​

* SAYS OÜ HANSAASSETS AND OÜ HENDAYA INVEST TO SELL ALL SHARES OF OEG CURRENTLY HELD BY THEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)