April 2 (Reuters) - Olympic Steel Inc:

* OLYMPIC STEEL ACQUIRES BERLIN METALS

* TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS

* BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

* BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL'S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT