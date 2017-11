BRIEF-OM Asset Management Plc Q3 AUM of $235.9 billion

Nov 2 (Reuters) - OM Asset Management Plc

* OM Asset Management Plc qtrly ‍shr $0.17​

* Qtrly ‍economic net income EPS of $0.43 per share​

* AUM of $235.9 billion at Sept 30, 2017 (reflecting removal of $32 billion of Heitman AUM in Q3‘17), a decrease of 8.8% from June 30, 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $223.2 million versus $170.8 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $220.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: