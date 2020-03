BRIEF-Oma Savings Bank Cancel 2020 Earnings Guidance Due To Uncertainty Caused By Coronavirus

March 25 (Reuters) - Oma Saastopankki Oyj:

* REG-PROFIT WARNING: OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC CANCEL ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* CANCEL ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* IT IS STILL DIFFICULT TO ASSESS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SITUATION

* PROVIDED GROWTH CONTINUES, ESTIMATES COMP PROFIT BEFORE TAXES AND PROFIT BEFORE TAXES FOR 2020 TO REMAIN UNCHANGED OR GROW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)