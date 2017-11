Nov 15 (Reuters) - Om Asset Management Plc:

* OMAM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING

* PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6 MILLION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES FOR AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $94 MILLION​

* ‍ORDINARY SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY OLD MUTUAL PLC, THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, OM GROUP (UK) LIMITED​